Cwm LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,515. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

