Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after buying an additional 2,119,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. 208,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.