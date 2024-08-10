CX Institutional Acquires 1,471 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moderna were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,984 shares of company stock worth $53,707,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,780. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.