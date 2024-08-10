CX Institutional Acquires 418 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

