CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 1,232,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,434. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

