CX Institutional Buys 1,842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 6,351,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

