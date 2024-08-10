CX Institutional Buys 246 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,306,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VMC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.34. The stock had a trading volume of 887,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

