CX Institutional Buys 564 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $237.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

