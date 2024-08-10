CX Institutional Buys 629 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.50. 1,008,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

