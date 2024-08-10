CX Institutional Buys 763 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,768. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.65. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

