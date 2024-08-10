CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 130,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,904. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

