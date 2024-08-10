CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.73. The stock had a trading volume of 852,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $577.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
