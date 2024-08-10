CX Institutional Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the period. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYW stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.88. 1,118,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,780. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.