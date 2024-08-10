CX Institutional Has $422,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.68. 1,090,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,581. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.21.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

