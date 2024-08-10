CX Institutional Has $434,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CX Institutional grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,232 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,282 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

