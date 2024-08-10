CX Institutional Has $793,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.