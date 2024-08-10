CX Institutional Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,710 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.94 on Friday, reaching $811.08. The stock had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $757.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

