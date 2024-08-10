CX Institutional Has $897,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,828,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. 632,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,854. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.