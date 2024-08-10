CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 379,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 26,411,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,617,418. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

