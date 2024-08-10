CX Institutional Increases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CX Institutional increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in KBR were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 500,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,376. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

