CX Institutional Purchases 461 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

CBOE stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.82. 801,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.