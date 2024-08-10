CX Institutional Purchases 5,091 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intel were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.