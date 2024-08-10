CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 6,733 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 15,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,646. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

