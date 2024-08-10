CX Institutional Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 3,025,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

