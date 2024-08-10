CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 640,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

