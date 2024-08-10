CX Institutional Sells 239,350 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 239,350 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in HP were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 6,605,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,677. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

