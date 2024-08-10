CX Institutional Sells 743 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Corning were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 3,163,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

