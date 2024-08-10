CX Institutional Sells 79 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.21. The company had a trading volume of 652,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.53.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

