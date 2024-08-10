CX Institutional Sells 96 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.72. 1,188,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,779. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

