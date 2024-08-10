CXApp (CXAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CXAI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

