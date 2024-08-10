CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Up 8.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $271.00 and last traded at $263.97. 135,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 545,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $252.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

