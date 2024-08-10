Daré Bioscience (DARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DARE stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on DARE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

