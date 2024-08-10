David C. Hisey Sells 12,649 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stewart Information Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.