Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.