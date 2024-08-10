Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
