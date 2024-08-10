Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 1.7%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.55 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.52). 49,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 102,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 39,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £51,514.86 ($65,833.69). Corporate insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

