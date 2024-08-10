Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $25.23. Digi International shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 13,392 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $990.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

