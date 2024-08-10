DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.7 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 11.9 %

DOCN traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

