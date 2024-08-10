DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.82 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Trading Up 11.9 %

DOCN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.