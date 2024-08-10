DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.21 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 5,162,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

