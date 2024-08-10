Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

