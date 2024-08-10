DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.81. 348,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 998,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 918,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DNOW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW during the first quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

