Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading 10.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$56.34 and last traded at C$55.15. 100,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 48,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.02.

Specifically, insider Warburg Pincus LLC bought 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.74 per share, with a total value of C$432,857.50. Company insiders own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.