Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.10

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 12675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.