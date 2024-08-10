Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 2767318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $148,823,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $91,673,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,995,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Up 38.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

