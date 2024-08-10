DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after purchasing an additional 441,975 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.