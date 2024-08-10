Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:DRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter.

