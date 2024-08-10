Duolingo, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.7 %

DUOL opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.71. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Duolingo by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 44.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.