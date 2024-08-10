Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $161.40, but opened at $175.99. Duolingo shares last traded at $170.76, with a volume of 161,857 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Duolingo by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 44.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average is $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

