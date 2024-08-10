Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Head-To-Head Review

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.90 million 3.41 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -1.62 Vertex $617.83 million 8.95 -$13.09 million $0.04 891.00

Duos Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vertex 0 4 7 1 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Duos Technologies Group and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 115.36%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $37.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -200.92% -237.64% -92.45% Vertex 1.29% 18.67% 5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex beats Duos Technologies Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

