DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

