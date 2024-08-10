DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
